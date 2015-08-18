FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania to raise healthcare wages by a quarter from Oct
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
August 18, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Romania to raise healthcare wages by a quarter from Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Romanian government will raise public healthcare wages by 25 percent from October, and by the same percentage again in 2016 and 2017 respectively, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Tuesday.

Just under 200,000 people employed in the Romanian public healthcare sector will benefit from the 25 percent hikes, which will cost the budget roughly 1.7 billion lei ($424.05 million) a year at a time.

Romanian doctors have some of the lowest wages in the European Union and many are currently working abroad.

So far this year, the government has cut value added tax for food to 9 percent from 24 percent and doubled state subsidies for children, among other fiscal loosening measures. ($1 = 4.0090 lei) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.