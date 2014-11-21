Eight people die in helicopter crash in Romania

BUCHAREST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A helicopter carrying 10 people crashed in the central Romanian county of Sibiu on Friday, killing eight, the country’s emergency response agency said.

“Two victims who have suffered burns were evacuated,” Bianca Sabau, a spokesperson for the agency told Reuters. She said the crash took place near the village of Stejaris. “There are eight people dead.”

The causes of the crash were unclear. Local media said the helicopter was military.