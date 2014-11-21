FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eight people die in helicopter crash in Romania
#Industrials
November 21, 2014

Eight people die in helicopter crash in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A helicopter carrying 10 people crashed in the central Romanian county of Sibiu on Friday, killing eight, the country’s emergency response agency said.

“Two victims who have suffered burns were evacuated,” Bianca Sabau, a spokesperson for the agency told Reuters. She said the crash took place near the village of Stejaris. “There are eight people dead.”

The causes of the crash were unclear. Local media said the helicopter was military.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Jeremy Gaunt

