FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's Hidroelectrica to increase power deliveries
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 26, 2012 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

Romania's Hidroelectrica to increase power deliveries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Romania’s insolvent state-owned hydro power producer Hidroelectrica plans to lift a force majeure activated earlier this year as of Dec. 1 and pledged to fulfil all contracts, its judicial administrator said on Monday.

The company had declared force majeure, a clause provided in contracts where buyers or sellers are allowed to renege on their commitment because of a situation that is beyond their control, after a severe drought slashed its output.

“We will halt the clause and buyers will get contracted power quantities,” Remus Borza, Hidroelectrica’s judicial administrator, was quoted as saying by state news agency Agerpres.

Borza said production is estimated to be below 12 TW this year, while the company is expected to record losses of about 70 to 80 million euros ($103.67 million). He sees output rising to 13 TW in 2013.

Hidroelectrica, which has an installed capacity of 6,400 megawatts and is Romania’s cheapest power producer, was declared insolvent in June. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; editing by Radu Marinas and Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.