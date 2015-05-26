FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's Hidroelectrica to stay in insolvency this year
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 26, 2015 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

Romania's Hidroelectrica to stay in insolvency this year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, May 26 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned power producer Hidroelectrica will not exit insolvency this year as initially expected due to lengthy court challenges, its manager told Reuters on Tuesday.

The European Union state’s largest and cheapest power producer was first forced into insolvency in 2012 by a severe drought, and a string of contracts under which it sold the bulk of its output below market prices, losing $1.4 billion over six years.

The company exited insolvency in 2013, after undergoing restructuring and cancelling the deals. But contract holders challenged their cancellation and a court ruling tipped the firm back into insolvency in early 2014, where it remains pending final court verdicts.

“The court challenges are advancing very slowly,” said Remus Borza, who was appointed to run the company by a court.

“The company will definitely not exit insolvency this year. We hope next year.”

Borza had initially expected Hidroelectrica to exit the process by June and then launch an initial public offering. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.