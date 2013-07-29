FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IBM to receive 21 mln euros state-aid for Romania investment-report
July 29, 2013 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

IBM to receive 21 mln euros state-aid for Romania investment-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 29 (Reuters) - IBM, the world’s largest technology services company, will receive 21 million euros ($27.86 million) state-aid from the Romanian government for investment that will generate 900 jobs, daily Ziarul Financiar reported on Monday.

“IBM Romania will receive 21 million euros to develop an information technology consultancy project in Bucharest and Brasov,” the finance ministry said. Under Romanian law, state aid is given for large investments that create new jobs.

The investment project is worth a total 51.2 million euros.

