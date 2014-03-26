FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
IMF signs off on latest review of Romania aid program
March 26, 2014 / 6:25 PM / 3 years ago

IMF signs off on latest review of Romania aid program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday signed off on their first and second reviews of Romania’s aid program, releasing their next tranche of aid to Bucharest.

The IMF board’s sign-off means Romania is on track with the conditions of its 4-billion-euro ($5.5 billion) aid deal from the Fund. Romania will now get an immediate disbursement of 436 million euros.

A split in Romania’s ruling coalition threatened the IMF deal and worried investors. But the country’s president threw his weight behind the latest review last month after a weeks-long standoff with the government. The deal is seen as key to the credibility of one of the European Union’s poorest states. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Paul Simao)

