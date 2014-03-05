FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania president says ratifies latest review of IMF aid deal
March 5, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 4 years ago

Romania president says ratifies latest review of IMF aid deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 5 (Reuters) - Romania’s President Traian Basescu ratified the latest review of a 4 billion euro aid deal with the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday, ending a weeks-long standoff over an agreement seen as key to the country’s economic credibility.

Basescu swiftly moved to clear the deal after Romania’s ruling coalition collapsed last week, a crisis that sparked worries over the government’s ability to push through a set of reforms that were agreed with the Fund.

These include a commitment by Prime Minister Victor Ponta’s government to restructure or sell off inefficient state companies that are a legacy of Romania’s communist past - a policy that could prove tough to implement in an election year. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)

