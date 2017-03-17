FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
IMF mission chief sees Romania 2017 budget gap above target
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 17, 2017 / 12:32 PM / 5 months ago

IMF mission chief sees Romania 2017 budget gap above target

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 17 (Reuters) - Romania's budget deficit is likely to overshoot the 3.0 percent of gross domestic product target this year and reach 3.7 percent, with tax cuts and wage hikes in excess of productivity seen as key threats to the economy, the IMF said on Friday.

International Monetary Fund mission chief Reza Baqir told reporters after a visiting team on Article IV consultations with officials, he expected a 3.9 percent fiscal shortfall in 2018.

Romania has shrunk its budget and current account deficits under a series of IMF-led aid deals during 2009-2015.

Its last precautionary aid deal from the European Commission and the IMF expired in September 2015 without a positive review. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.