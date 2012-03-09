FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romanian ind output up 0.6 pct m/m in Jan
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 9, 2012 / 8:02 AM / in 6 years

Romanian ind output up 0.6 pct m/m in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 9 (Reuters) - Romania's adjusted
industrial output edged up 0.6 percent up in January
after staying flat a month earlier and was up 2.0 percent
year-on-year, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Friday.       	
    Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days.	
 	
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT               JANUARY      DECEMBER'11 
 
  change mth/mth (pct)           0.6            0.0
  change yr/yr                   2.0            1.4 
  mining mth/mth                 1.5            4.2 
  mining yr/yr                   5.0            3.8 
  manufacturing mth/mth          1.4           -0.1 
  manufacturing yr/yr            1.6            0.2
  energy mth/mth                -5.2            0.0 
  energy yr/yr                   1.1            7.3 
  *Provisional data.  
 
 
 	
 (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.