Romania industrial output down 1.4 pct m/m in Feb
April 10, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 6 years

Romania industrial output down 1.4 pct m/m in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 10 (Reuters) - Romania's adjusted
industrial output fell 1.4 percent on the month in
February, hurt by heavy snowfall that blocked roads and ports
and by a slowdown in the euro zone, the country's main economic
partner, data showed on Tuesday.	
    Output was down 0.6 percent year-on-year, data from the
National Statistics Board showed.     	
    Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. 	
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT          FEBRUARY*     JANUARY
 change mth/mth (pct)       -1.4           0.6
 change yr/yr               -0.6           2.0
 mining mth/mth             -7.5           1.5
 mining yr/yr               -6.9           5.0
 manufacturing mth/mth      -2.3           1.4
 manufacturing yr/yr        -2.2           1.6
 energy mth/mth             14.9          -5.2
 energy yr/yr               17.2           1.1
 *Provisional data. 	
	
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

