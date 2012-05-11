FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania industrial output up 0.7 pct m/m in March
#Industrials
May 11, 2012

Romania industrial output up 0.7 pct m/m in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, May 11 (Reuters) - Romania's adjusted industrial
output rose 0.7 percent on the month in March and was
up 0.5 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics
Board showed on Friday.     	
    Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. 	
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT          MARCH*      FEBRUARY
 change mth/mth (pct)        0.7        -1.4
 change yr/yr                0.5        -0.6
 mining mth/mth              6.6        -7.5
 mining yr/yr                1.7        -6.9
 manufacturing mth/mth       1.4        -2.3
 manufacturing yr/yr        -0.5        -2.2
 energy mth/mth             -9.8        14.9
 energy yr/yr                5.6        17.2
 *Provisional data. 	
	
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

