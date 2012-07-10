FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania industrial output down 0.6 pct m/m in May
#Industrials
July 10, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

Romania industrial output down 0.6 pct m/m in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 10 (Reuters) - Romania's adjusted industrial
output fell 0.6 percent on the month in May and was
down 0.2 percent year-on-year, data from the National Statistics
Board showed on Tuesday.     
    Following is a table of the latest industrial output figures
adjusted seasonally and for the number of working days. 
 INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT          MAY*        APRIL
 change mth/mth (pct)       -0.6         1.1
 change yr/yr               -0.2         2.6
 mining mth/mth              2.3        -2.7
 mining yr/yr               -2.8        -7.2
 manufacturing mth/mth      -0.5         1.2
 manufacturing yr/yr         0.0         2.8
 energy mth/mth             -1.6         1.6
 energy yr/yr                4.7         4.6
 *Provisional data. 

 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
