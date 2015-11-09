UPDATE 2-Romania central bank cuts inflation view, deflation not entrenched

* Bank now sees -0.7 percent inflation this year

* Bank head declines to call end of rate-cut cycle (Adds analyst comment, details)

BUCHAREST, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank moved its 2015 inflation forecast further into negative territory on Monday, saying it saw no evidence of a deflationary spiral while declining to rule out further interest rate cuts.

Following tax cuts, the bank said it now expected inflation of -0.7 percent this year rather than -0.3 percent, describing its policy outlook as uncertain.

“Negative inflation stems from a fiscal measure,” central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu told reporters. “Until now, we have not seen a deflationary psychology. People are buying, there is investment, construction.”

Inflation in one of the European Union’s fastest growing economies turned negative after the government earlier this year cut value-added tax on food. Before it resigned earlier this month following a deadly fire that sparked nationwide protests, the government had already approved further tax cuts and some state wage hikes for 2016.

Isarescu said without the first round effects of the value added tax cuts, inflation would be 2.1 percent this year and 2.7 percent in 2016. He also said expansionary fiscal policy could be amplified by wage rises above productivity.

He declined to say if the bank had reached the end of its rate-cutting cycle, reiterating that it aims to cut minimum reserve requirements for commercial banks’ liabilities - currently at 8 and 14 percent for leu and hard currency liabilities - down to EU levels within a reasonable time.

”Even with negative inflation, we will probably remain prudent in the following period regarding interest rates,“ Isarescu said. ”I am not saying the rate-cutting cycle has ended because we are not in that situation.

“All I am saying is ... uncertainty is the dominant factor.”

The bank forecast inflation of 1.1 percent next year driven by further tax cuts, still below its 1.5-3.5 percent target.

Earlier this month, the bank left its benchmark interest rate on hold at a record low 1.75 percent for the fourth straight meeting, a day after the government stepped down following street protests.

“There are conflicting forces, strong domestic demand, inflation masked by tax cuts on the one hand, but on the other global factors such as oil prices, a slowdown in emerging markets are more likely to generate deflation,” said ING Bank Romania chief economist Ciprian Dascalu. “The easing bias remains overall.”

He added potential further rate easing in neighbouring Poland and more stimulus from the European Central Bank could open the way for more cuts in Bucharest later on. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Radu Marinas and John Stonestreet)