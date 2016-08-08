UPDATE 1-Romanian central bank cuts inflation forecasts

(Adds comment, details)

BUCHAREST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Romanian inflation will remain in negative territory throughout 2016, the central bank said on Monday, sharply lowering its forecast, but consumption-driven economic growth means no further stimulus is needed.

Consumer prices are expected to fall 0.4 percent by the end of 2016, compared with a previous forecast of a 0.6 percent advance, propelled by low oil and food prices abroad as well as lower domestic power and gas tariffs.

Governor Mugur Isarescu said the bank now sees inflation at 2 percent at the end of 2017, down from the 2.7 percent forecast earlier.

But monetary policy easing is unlikely as surging consumption and wage rises outpacing productivity were adding pressure and a December parliamentary election has heightened uncertainty.

"We continue to believe that this period of disinflation is transitory," Isarescu told a news conference. "We continue to believe Romania does not have deflation. We have a strong expansion of consumption, it has fuelled an acceleration in economic growth and ... a significant rise in imports."

"We have the first signals that if we stimulate the economy further ... potentially by cutting rates, all we will do is create jobs abroad, not in Romania."

Isarescu reiterated that the bank will take a pragmatic, event-driven approach to policymaking.

He also said he saw no further room to cut minimum reserve requirements on commercial banks' leu currency liabilities, with the market flooded by more than 10 billion lei ($2.49 billion) in excess liquidity on average. A cut in reserves on foreign currency liabilities would depend on market conditions.

Reserve requirements for commercial banks' liabilities stand at 12 percent for hard currency and 8 percent for leu. The bank had previously indicated changes in monetary policy would stem either from reserve cuts or a narrowing of the corridor between the bank's lending and deposit facilities, which would in turn affect interbank rates.

The bank, which targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent, kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged as expected at a record low 1.75 percent earlier this month.

The Romanian leu traded at 4.4580 per euro at 1120 GMT, up 0.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Janet Lawrence)