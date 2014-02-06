FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania central bank ups inflation forecast for 2014
February 6, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Romania central bank ups inflation forecast for 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Romania’s central bank revised this year’s annual inflation forecast to 3.5 percent from 3 percent for December, Governor Mugur Isarescu said on Thursday and said he did not see a threat of deflation in the emerging economy.

“Inflationary expectations will remain within target. That is the biggest gain ... in the battle against inflation, that households and companies are getting used to low, European level inflation rates in Romania,” Isarescu told a conference to present the quarterly inflation report.

The bank has also issued a forecast for 2015 inflation of 3.2 percent. Romania targets inflation at 1.5-3.5 percent this year and next. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; writing by Radu Marinas)

