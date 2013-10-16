FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania's Adeplast IPO fails
October 16, 2013

Romania's Adeplast IPO fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Romanian construction materials producer Adeplast failed to sell a 33 percent stake in an initial public offering on the Bucharest bourse, for which it was hoping to raise between 13 and 15 million euros ($20 million).

“The public offering for shares in Adeplast ... was not completed successfully as it did not get the minimum amount of subscriptions,” brokerage Intercapital Invest, one of the advisers in the IPO, said on its website.

Founded in 1996, Adeplast has nine plants in Romania and recorded a net profit of 16.2 million lei ($4.91 million) last year, more than double compared with 2011. ($1 = 0.7406 euros) (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Radu Marinas)

