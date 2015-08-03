FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania indicts Lukoil's Petrotel refinery for money laundering
August 3, 2015

Romania indicts Lukoil's Petrotel refinery for money laundering

BUCHAREST, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Romanian prosecutors have indicted Russia’s Petrotel Lukoil refinery in Romania and its director-general, who is a Russian citizen, in a 2 billion euro criminal probe, prosecutors said in a statement on Monday.

“Prosecutors from the Ploiesti court of appeals completed the inquiry and indicted Andrey Iurevici Bogdanov, a Russian citizen ... for money laundering and for the use in bad faith of the company’s capital,” it said.

Three other Petrotel officials were also indicted, as was the Netherlands-registered Lukoil Europe Holdings Bvatrium, the statement said. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Matthias Williams)

