UPDATE 1-Russia's Lukoil denies criminal accusations in Romania
#Energy
July 9, 2015 / 2:16 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Lukoil denies criminal accusations in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, context)

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 oil producer Lukoil denied on Thursday accusations of money laundering and tax evasion at its refinery in Romania, adding it would appeal against a move by Romanian prosecutors to seize assets.

The company also said the refinery’s operations would not be affected by the investigation.

On Wednesday, Romanian prosecutors seized Lukoil assets worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion) as part of an investigation which started last year, the prosecutors office said, confirming earlier news reports.

Lukoil did not say where it planned to make its appeal.

Prosecutors also said they had expanded their investigation to include the head of the local Petrotel Lukoil S.A. business and five other employees, including two Russian citizens.

They are accused of mis-using company credit and money laundering, draining the local business of funds. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
