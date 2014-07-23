TABLE-Romania M3 money supply down 0.4 pct m/m in June

BUCHAREST, July 23 (Reuters) - Following are Romanian M3 money supply figures for June released by the central bank on Wednesday. JUNE 2014 m/m change y/y (bln lei) (pct) (pct) ROMANIAN MONEY M3 239,792 -0.4 5.3 DEPOSITS 214,140 -0.5 5.9 -leu deposits 139,951 0.1 8.4 households 81,390 0.1 5.6 corporates 58,560 0.2 12.6 -hard currency deposits 74,190 -1.6 1.5 households 49,367 0.3 1.0 corporates 24,823 -5.2 2.4 LENDING 215,387 -0.7 -3.9 -leu loans 90,447 0.7 7.3 households 36,862 0.7 8.7 corporates 53,585 0.6 6.4 -hard currency lending 124,941 -1.7 -10.7 households 64,495 -1.0 -8.1 corporates 60,446 -2.5 -13.3 -Credit to central 80,496 2.2 7.8 government (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)