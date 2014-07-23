FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Romania M3 money supply down 0.4 pct m/m in June
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 23, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Romania M3 money supply down 0.4 pct m/m in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 23 (Reuters) - Following are Romanian M3
money supply figures for June released by the central bank on
Wednesday.
       
                                      JUNE 2014   
                                      m/m change  y/y
                          (bln lei)   (pct)       (pct)
 ROMANIAN MONEY M3        239,792     -0.4          5.3
 DEPOSITS                 214,140     -0.5          5.9
 -leu deposits            139,951      0.1          8.4
 households                81,390      0.1          5.6
 corporates                58,560      0.2         12.6
 -hard currency deposits   74,190     -1.6          1.5
 households                49,367      0.3          1.0
 corporates                24,823     -5.2          2.4
 LENDING                  215,387     -0.7         -3.9
 -leu loans                90,447      0.7          7.3
 households                36,862      0.7          8.7
 corporates                53,585      0.6          6.4
 -hard currency lending   124,941     -1.7        -10.7
 households                64,495     -1.0         -8.1
 corporates                60,446     -2.5        -13.3
 -Credit to central        80,496      2.2          7.8
 government                                       
 
 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.