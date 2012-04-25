FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's Transgaz says Nabucco pipeline still viable
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
April 25, 2012 / 12:10 PM / 5 years ago

Romania's Transgaz says Nabucco pipeline still viable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 25 (Reuters) - The Nabucco gas pipeline project is still viable and Romania’s Transgaz remains part of it, a company official said on Wednesday.

Hungary’s MOL has cast doubt over the project that would ship Caspian Sea gas to Europe.

“There are many speculations regarding this project, which are unfounded,” Transgaz deputy director Ioan Rusu told Reuters by telephone. “The project is not dead and we are there.”

Austria’s OMV, another participant of the Nabucco consortium, had said it still regarded the project viable, while a shorter pipeline was a possible alternative.

The consortium also includes Germany’s RWE, Hungary’s MOL, Turkey’s Botas and BEH of Bulgaria.

The 4,000 km, 31 billion cubic meter (bcm) capacity pipeline, a pet project of the European Union as it aims to reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies, has so far failed to sign any gas supply deals. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Sam Cage)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.