FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania reconnects first reactor to the power grid
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2013 / 7:27 AM / 4 years ago

Romania reconnects first reactor to the power grid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Romania’s nuclear power operator Nuclearelectrica reconnected the first unit at its Cernavoda power station on Oct. 30 after a power interruption in a command and control circuit halted its output on Sunday.

State-owned Nuclearelectrica has two 706 megawatt reactors accounting for a fifth of the country’s power production.

In September, Nuclearelectrica sold 10 percent of its shares through an initial public offering on the Bucharest stock exchange for roughly 282 million lei ($87.48 million).

The firm, which provides almost 20 percent of the country’s energy output, also sold a 1 percent stake to investment fund Fondul Proprietatea, a minority shareholder, bringing the listing’s value to a total 312.5 million. (Reporting by Ioana Patran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.