7 months ago
Romanian Nuclearelectrica shuts down nuclear reactor due to bad weather glitch
#Market News
January 6, 2017 / 8:50 AM / 7 months ago

Romanian Nuclearelectrica shuts down nuclear reactor due to bad weather glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica has shut down its first nuclear reactor on the river Danube earlier on Friday due to a technical glitch caused by a snowstorm, it said in a statement.

The firm has two 706 megawatt reactors at Cernavoda in southeastern Romania, accounting for roughly a fifth of the country's power production. They use Candu technology, from Canada's Candu Energy, owned by SNC Lavalin Group.

It said in a statement that it has disconnected the reactor from the national grid because heavy snowfall caused a glitch to a power evacuation line belonging to the power transporter.

"This glitch, which comes as a result of unfavourable weather, led to the automatic shutdown," it said. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

