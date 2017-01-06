Romanian Nuclearelectrica shuts down nuclear reactor due to bad weather glitch

BUCHAREST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica has shut down its first nuclear reactor on the river Danube earlier on Friday due to a technical glitch caused by a snowstorm, it said in a statement.

The firm has two 706 megawatt reactors at Cernavoda in southeastern Romania, accounting for roughly a fifth of the country's power production. They use Candu technology, from Canada's Candu Energy, owned by SNC Lavalin Group.

It said in a statement that it has disconnected the reactor from the national grid because heavy snowfall caused a glitch to a power evacuation line belonging to the power transporter.

"This glitch, which comes as a result of unfavourable weather, led to the automatic shutdown," it said. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)