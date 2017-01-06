Romania's Nuclearelectrica says reconnects nuclear reactor to grid

BUCHAREST, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica will reconnect its U1 nuclear reactor to the national power grid on Friday after a brief shutdown due to bad weather.

The company shut down the reactor on the river Danube earlier on Friday due to a glitch caused by a snowstorm.

It had said in a statement that it disconnected the reactor from the national grid because heavy snowfall caused a glitch to a power evacuation line belonging to the power transporter. (Reporting by Radu Marinas)