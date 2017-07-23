FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2017 / 4:38 PM / an hour ago

Romania's U2 nuclear reactor reconnected to power grid

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 23 (Reuters) - Romania's second nuclear reactor at the Cernavoda power plant on the river Danube was reconnected to the national power grid on Sunday after being offline since Saturday, its owner Nuclearelectrica said.

It said in a statement the halt was triggered by a "software-related" matter.

Nuclearelectrica, which has two 706 megawatt reactors at Cernavoda, said the glitch and consequent works to fix the software had not implied any risk to the nuclear safety of the reactor. (Reporting by Radu-Sorin Marinas; Editing by Mark Potter)

