FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania's Nuclearelectrica rights jump in debut trade
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 4, 2013 / 1:29 PM / 4 years ago

Romania's Nuclearelectrica rights jump in debut trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Allotment rights of Romanian nuclear power firm Nuclearelectrica traded as high as 11.92 lei on the Bucharest stock exchange in their market debut on Friday, after completion of an initial public share offering late last month.

Nuclearelectrica’s rights traded at 11.75 lei ($3.61) at 1310 GMT compared to the IPO price of 11.2 lei per share and an opening price of 11.52 lei.

The company, which provides almost 20 percent of the country’s energy, sold 10 percent of its shares through an IPO for roughly 282 million lei ($87 million). It also sold a 1 percent stake to investment fund Fondul Proprietatea bringing the listing’s value to a total 312.5 million lei.

The bourse said share listing on the Bucharest stock exchange will take place at a later date.

$1= 3.2536 Romanian lei $1 = 3.2536 Romanian leus Reporting by Radu Marinas; editing by Keiron Henderson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.