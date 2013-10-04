Romania's Nuclearelectrica rights jump in debut trade

BUCHAREST, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Allotment rights of Romanian nuclear power firm Nuclearelectrica traded as high as 11.92 lei on the Bucharest stock exchange in their market debut on Friday, after completion of an initial public share offering late last month.

Nuclearelectrica’s rights traded at 11.75 lei ($3.61) at 1310 GMT compared to the IPO price of 11.2 lei per share and an opening price of 11.52 lei.

The company, which provides almost 20 percent of the country’s energy, sold 10 percent of its shares through an IPO for roughly 282 million lei ($87 million). It also sold a 1 percent stake to investment fund Fondul Proprietatea bringing the listing’s value to a total 312.5 million lei.

The bourse said share listing on the Bucharest stock exchange will take place at a later date.