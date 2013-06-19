FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania govt sets price range for Nuclearelectrica's July IPO
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 19, 2013 / 8:07 PM / in 4 years

Romania govt sets price range for Nuclearelectrica's July IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, June 19 (Reuters) - Romania’s leftist government has set a price range of 11.2-15 lei per share in the initial public offering of a 10 percent stake in state-owned nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica, the energy ministry said on Wednesday.

Energy Minister Constantin Nita said earlier in the day that the cabinet aimed to get up to 350 million lei ($104.43 million) from the sale, but declined to give a price range. The listing is expected in early July.

It is the first IPO of a state-owned company since the 2007 listing of a minority stake in gas grid operator Transgaz and part of wider privatisation committments agreed under an aid deal led by the International Monetary Fund.

Romania owns a 90 percent stake in the firm, with investment fund Fondul Proprietatea holding the remaining 10 percent, which it valued at 147 million euros, or just under 5 percent of its net asset value.

Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.