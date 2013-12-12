FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania aims to pick winning bid in Oltchim sale on Feb. 3
December 12, 2013 / 6:11 PM / 4 years ago

Romania aims to pick winning bid in Oltchim sale on Feb. 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Investors interested in buying Romanian state-owned, indebted chemical plant Oltchim have until Jan. 31 to file binding offers, a consortium of court-appointed managers for the firm said on Thursday.

The leftist government failed to sell a majority stake in Oltchim last year, part of wider privatisation commitments agreed under an International Monetary Fund-led aid deal.

Oltchim was forced to file for insolvency at the start of this year. Court-appointed managers then restructured the firm and now aim to pick a winning bid for the remaining viable parts of Oltchim on Feb. 3, they said in a statement.

The firm’s assets have an overall value of 305.2 million euros ($419.8 million), the managers said, adding that the figure was not “a maximum price for the sale”. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
