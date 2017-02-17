Feb 17 Romanian lender OTP Bank Romania

* Bank CEO Laszlo Diosi told state news agency Agerpres, the bank plans to acquire new bank in Romania.

* Says target bank must have a market share exceeding 1.0 percent.

* Diosi says his bank is assessing opportunities, probably there will be an acquisition in 2017.

* Says: "We have the money but we're not desperate to buy at any price."

* Says target is to reach 5 percent market share over the next 2-3 years

* Says it is not easy to meet the market share goal only by growing organically.Further company coverage: OTPB.BU (Bucharest newsroom)