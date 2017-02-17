Feb 17 Romanian lender OTP Bank Romania
* Bank CEO Laszlo Diosi told state news agency Agerpres, the
bank plans to acquire new bank in Romania.
* Says target bank must have a market share exceeding 1.0
percent.
* Diosi says his bank is assessing opportunities, probably
there will be an acquisition in 2017.
* Says: "We have the money but we're not desperate to buy at
any price."
* Says target is to reach 5 percent market share over the
next 2-3 years
* Says it is not easy to meet the market share goal only by
growing organically.Further company coverage: OTPB.BU
(Bucharest newsroom)