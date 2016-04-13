Romania's parliament approves mortgage walk-away bill

BUCHAREST, April 13 (Reuters) - Romania’s parliament overwhelmingly approved a law on Wednesday that enables property buyers to walk away from their mortgage debts, which domestic and foreign critics say poses serious risks to the economy.

The law caps the value of the loan to be ditched at 250,000 euros and would apply retroactively, which contravenes European Union rules. A state-guaranteed programme that subsidises first-time home buyers was exempted from the law.

Central bank data show 495,000 mortgage or other loans with real estate guarantees worth a total of 70.8 billion lei ($17.91 billion) at the end of 2015.

The bill cleared the lower house of parliament in a 207 to 1 vote. It was originally approved in late 2015 with no criteria for beneficiaries, but President Klaus Iohannis sent it back for re-examination, a move he can only do once.

Since Romania’s senate has also approved it, it can potentially be overturned only by challenging it at Romania’s Constitutional Court.

Critics said the law would drive banks to raise the required down payment for mortgage loans to unsustainable levels and could trigger a ratings downgrade, raise funding costs for sovereign debt and lead to lower economic growth.

In March, referring to the mortgage bill, planned wage hikes and tax cuts ahead of two elections this year, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said he had never seen bigger risks for the Romanian economy in the past 25 years.

The International Monetary Fund, European Commission, European Central Bank and ratings agency Standard and Poors have all warned the bill posed major risks for the economy.

Backers of the bill argued it would help impoverished borrowers and that no wave of mortgage ditching will occur. Romania holds a local election in June and a parliament poll in November-December.

“We were interested that this be a bill for those who truly need it, who only took out loans to buy a house, not loans worth millions,” Liviu Dragnea, the head of the Social Democrat Party, parliament’s biggest, told reporters.

“The banking system must understand it also has a civic function.”

ING Bank said in a research note that its negative scenario foresaw the leu currency weakening sharply in the short-term and remaining vulnerable after that. “The credit risk premium for the country is likely to permanently increase, leading to higher funding costs and weaker economic growth outlook,” it said. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie and Radu Marinas; Editing by Tom Heneghan)