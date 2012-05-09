FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
OMV sets 6-week maintenance at Petrobrazi refinery
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 9, 2012 / 8:21 AM / in 5 years

OMV sets 6-week maintenance at Petrobrazi refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 9 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV will carry out maintenance for six weeks at its Petrobrazi refinery in Romania to upgrade a crude distillation unit (CDU), it said in its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.

“In the Petrobrazi refinery, a six-week planned shutdown is scheduled for the second quarter of 2012 to upgrade the crude distillation unit, which will reduce the refinery’s capacity to 4.2 million tonnes/year and enable it to process 100 percent of (Romanian unit) Petrom’s Romanian crude production,” OMV said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.