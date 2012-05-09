OMV sets 6-week maintenance at Petrobrazi refinery

VIENNA, May 9 (Reuters) - Austrian energy group OMV will carry out maintenance for six weeks at its Petrobrazi refinery in Romania to upgrade a crude distillation unit (CDU), it said in its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday.

“In the Petrobrazi refinery, a six-week planned shutdown is scheduled for the second quarter of 2012 to upgrade the crude distillation unit, which will reduce the refinery’s capacity to 4.2 million tonnes/year and enable it to process 100 percent of (Romanian unit) Petrom’s Romanian crude production,” OMV said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Anthony Barker)