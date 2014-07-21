FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Petrom, ExxonMobil start drilling second deepwater well in Romania
July 21, 2014

Petrom, ExxonMobil start drilling second deepwater well in Romania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 21 (Reuters) - Romania’s top oil and gas group Petrom and U.S. major ExxonMobil have begun drilling a second deepwater well in the Black Sea in the European Union state, Petrom said on Monday.

The Domino-2 well is located approximately 200 kilometers offshore in the deepwater sector of the Neptun Block and is being drilled in a water depth of about 800 meters.

“Data collected during the drilling program will be used to assess the size and commercial viability of the gas field discovered by the Domino-1 exploration well in 2012,” Petrom, majority-controlled by Austria’s OMV said in a statement.

Petrom and ExxonMobil jointly own the Domino-1 well, the first deep water exploration well in Romanian waters. In 2012, the firms said they discovered 1.5-3 trillion cubic feet (42-84 billion cubic metres (bcm)) of gas reserves at Domino-1.

For more details, please see . (Reporting by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
