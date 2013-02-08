FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspected drunk Romanian pilot halts flight from London
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 8, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

Suspected drunk Romanian pilot halts flight from London

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Romanian airline Tarom cancelled a flight to Bucharest because the pilot was suspected of being drunk before takeoff from London’s Heathrow airport, it said on Friday.

In a story reminiscent of Denzel Washington’s portrayal of flying under the influence of alcohol in the movie “Flight”, British authorities refused permission for the pilot to take off in the Airbus A318 from Heathrow on Wednesday morning.

“We cancelled the flight because one crew member was not physically fit to operate. His medical incapacity was tracked down in London during routine checks,” the state-owned Romanian carrier Tarom said in a statement.

“The pilot returned home on Thursday and we suspended him from activity until the investigation is finalised.”

European Union member Romania has pledged to sell a range of state companies under an International Monetary Fund deal, including a 20 percent stake in Tarom - which operates 23 planes - by August.

“If official results we receive show he tested positive for alcohol, we’ll immediately fire him,” the airline said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.