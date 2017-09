BUCHAREST, June 9 (Reuters) - Romania’s lower house of parliament rejected prosecutors’ request to lift immunity of Prime Minister Victor Ponta on Tuesday in a conflict of interest investigation, two leftist ruling party sources told Reuters.

“It’s overwhelming result, 231 deputies voted against the request.” Another deputy, in the counting committee said: “The request filed for the premier was rejected.” (Reporting by Radu Marinas Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)