EU's Barroso tells Romanian PM to respect rule of law

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urged Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta on Thursday to respect the independence of the country’s judges and restore the powers of the constitutional court.

Ponta held talks with Barroso and other EU officials in Brussels to try to explain his government’s efforts to oust President Traian Basescu, including an abortive attempt to dismiss constitutional judges.

Voicing serious concerns about political events in Romania, a European Commission statement said Barroso had made clear that the Romanian government must “respect the full independence of the judiciary, restore the powers of the constitutional court and ensure that its decisions are observed.” (Reporting by Adrian Croft, Editing by Charlie Dunmore)