FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Barroso tells Romanian PM to respect rule of law
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 12, 2012 / 4:22 PM / in 5 years

EU's Barroso tells Romanian PM to respect rule of law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso urged Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta on Thursday to respect the independence of the country’s judges and restore the powers of the constitutional court.

Ponta held talks with Barroso and other EU officials in Brussels to try to explain his government’s efforts to oust President Traian Basescu, including an abortive attempt to dismiss constitutional judges.

Voicing serious concerns about political events in Romania, a European Commission statement said Barroso had made clear that the Romanian government must “respect the full independence of the judiciary, restore the powers of the constitutional court and ensure that its decisions are observed.” (Reporting by Adrian Croft, Editing by Charlie Dunmore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.