Romania's top court invalidates vote to impeach president

BUCHAREST, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Romania’s Constitutional Court invalidated a referendum to impeach suspended President Traian Basescu on Tuesday, thwarting a drive by the leftist government to oust the right-wing leader that raised concerns over the state of Romanian democracy.

Chief judge Augustin Zegrean told reporters the court ruled “with a legal majority of 6-3” the July 29 referendum did not meet the required turnout threshold of 50 percent.

The government had protested that updated voter lists would change the numbers.