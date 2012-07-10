FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian court approves change to impeachment rules
July 10, 2012 / 11:17 AM

Romanian court approves change to impeachment rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 9 (Reuters) - Romania’s Constitutional Court on Monday approved a law making it easier to the impeach the country’s president, which makes it very likely the government will be able to unseat him in a referendum.

The ruling Social Liberal Union (USL) of leftist Prime Minister Victor Ponta suspended President Traian Basescu on Friday saying he had overstepped his powers. An impeachment referendum will take place on July 29.

The USL had passed a law saying only a majority of those who voted would be needed to impeach the president, which would make it much easier to win the referendum. Previously the requirement was for a majority of the whole electorate, whether they voted or not.

“The Constitutional Court, with a unanimity of votes, decided that the law ... over the organisation and protocol of the referendum is constitutional, provided that participation in the referendum is at least half plus one of the number of people registered in permanent electoral lists,” it said in a statement.

