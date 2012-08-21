FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romanian PM Ponta says will implement court ruling on referendum
August 21, 2012 / 1:25 PM / in 5 years

Romanian PM Ponta says will implement court ruling on referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Tuesday he would respect and implement a ruling by the Contitutional Court that struck down a referendum to oust his rival, President Traian Basescu.

“I want to send a signal of stability to Romanians: The court decision will be respected and implemented,” Ponta told a news conference.

The court ruled earlier on Tuesday that a July 29 government-sponsored referendum to remove Basescu was invalid because turnout failed ot meet the required 50 percent threshold, despite the goverment’s argument that an update to voter lists may lower the quorum.

