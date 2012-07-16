Romania's Antonescu to pass referendum turnout law

BUCHAREST, July 16 (Reuters) - Romania’s interim president Crin Antonescu said he will pass a law, backed by the ruling Social Liberal Union (USL), on Monday introducing a minimum voter turnout rule for any referendum, in line with a constitutional court ruling and EU demands.

“I promulgated this law in line with the parliament decision and in line with the constitutional court ruling ... it is the introduction of the 50 percent plus one threshold,” he said at a media briefing after meeting the prime minister and speakers of parliament’s two houses.

Prime Minister Victor Ponta and his USL, backed by a vote in parliament, suspended President Traian Basescu for 30 days earlier this month. A national referendum set for July 29 will decide whether the president will be impeached.