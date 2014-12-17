FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 17, 2014 / 11:12 AM / 3 years ago

Romania may seek new arrangement with IMF after deal expires: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Romania could negotiate a new type of arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) once its standby aid deal expires next year, Prime Minister Victor Ponta said on Wednesday.

The IMF came to Romania’s rescue in 2009 after a real estate bubble burst and plunged the eastern European country into economic turmoil. A series of deals since then nudged Romania to cut its fiscal deficit and make reforms.

“If we succeed to finish the aid deal successfully, and I think we will, we won’t need a new precautionary aid deal ... Maybe we can discuss another arrangement. I think there are different types of deals with the IMF, for example with Poland,” Ponta said. (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Luiza Ilie, Editing by Andrew Heavens)

