Romanian PM attacks "unprofessional" prosecutor after indictment
#Innovation and Intellectual Property
September 17, 2015 / 2:39 PM / 2 years ago

Romanian PM attacks "unprofessional" prosecutor after indictment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta hit out at what he called a “totally unprofessional” prosecutor in a Facebook post on Thursday, hours after being indicted in a corruption case that renewed calls for his resignation.

Ponta has been charged with forgery, money-laundering and being an accessory to tax evasion. But he has repeatedly denied the charges and has vowed to see out his term, which expires at the end of next year.

Having touted Romania’s prospects for strong economic growth, Ponta said the country’s only problem was “the obsession of a totally unprofessional prosecutor to assert himself in his career by inventing and imagining untrue deeds and situations from 10 years ago”.

He did not refer to any prosecutor by name.

Reporting by Radu Marinas; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
