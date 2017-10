BUCHAREST, June 18 (Reuters) - Romanian state-owned hydro power company Hidroelectrica will continue to respect all its contracts after filing for insolvency, it said on Monday.

“In this way we would like to assure all our commercial partners, clients, contractors and financial institutions that all contracts will continue to function in transparent, efficient and legal conditions,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Sam Cage, editing by Jane Baird)