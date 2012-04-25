FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU regulators probe tariffs of Romania's Hidroelectrica
#Basic Materials
April 25, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

EU regulators probe tariffs of Romania's Hidroelectrica

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 25 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it had begun in-depth investigations into the electricity tariffs of Romanian power firm Hidroelectrica SA.

The Commission opened five separate inquiries to determine if the hydroelectric power generator bought or sold electricity at preferential tariffs to several traders, industrial clients and electricity producers, it said.

It wanted to determine if those tariffs favoured beneficiaries “by lowering their operating costs, increasing their revenues or a combination of the two, in breach of EU state aid rules”.

“All these contracts therefore seem to have substantially benefited selected companies through the provision of funds which can ultimately be ascribed to the state, whereas their competitors had to pay the market prices,” the statement said.

“Indirect subsidies that reduce the normal operating costs of companies can be just as distortive of competition as outright grants,” EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia added in the statement.

Among the cases cited were two supply contracts between Hidroelectrica and steel producer ArcelorMittal, which the commission said were “at prices which seem to be below market levels”. (Reporting by Rex Merrifield; editing by Barbara Lewis)

