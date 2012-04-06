FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Romania energy production falls in Jan-Feb
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 6, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 6 years

TABLE-Romania energy production falls in Jan-Feb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, April 6 (Reuters) - Romania's energy production
fell by 21.1 percent on the year in the first two months of the
year, while imports rose 0.5 percent, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Friday.	
    Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type.	
 	
                           Jan-Feb 2012          Change y/y
 Energy production         5.1 mln tonnes of     -21.1 pct 
                           oil equivalent (TOE)  
 Energy imports            1.5 mln TOE             0.5 pct 
 Power resources           11.06 TW               -4.7 pct 
 Power consumption         9.22 TW                 1.1 pct 
 Power exports             0.16 TW               -81.3 pct 
 Power production in:                            
 Thermal power plants      6.78 TW                13.0 pct 
 Hydro power plants        1.63 TW               -52.1 pct 
 Nuclear power plant       2.04 TW                 3.8 pct 
 Wind parks                0.44 TW                 N/A
  	
	
 (Reporting by Andreea Birsan; Editing by Radu Marinas)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.