TABLE-Romania energy production falls in Jan-Feb

BUCHAREST, April 6 (Reuters) - Romania's energy production fell by 21.1 percent on the year in the first two months of the year, while imports rose 0.5 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production by type. Jan-Feb 2012 Change y/y Energy production 5.1 mln tonnes of -21.1 pct oil equivalent (TOE) Energy imports 1.5 mln TOE 0.5 pct Power resources 11.06 TW -4.7 pct Power consumption 9.22 TW 1.1 pct Power exports 0.16 TW -81.3 pct Power production in: Thermal power plants 6.78 TW 13.0 pct Hydro power plants 1.63 TW -52.1 pct Nuclear power plant 2.04 TW 3.8 pct Wind parks 0.44 TW N/A (Reporting by Andreea Birsan; Editing by Radu Marinas)