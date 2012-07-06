FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania Jan-May energy production down 1.6 pct y/y
July 6, 2012 / 8:31 AM / in 5 years

Romania Jan-May energy production down 1.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, July 6 (Reuters) - Romania's energy production
fell 1.6 percent on the year in January-May, while imports fell
5 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on
Friday.
    Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type:
                           Jan-May 2012          Change y/y
 Energy production          9.6 mln tonnes of     -1.6 pct 
                           oil equivalent (TOE)  
 Energy imports            4.7 mln TOE            -5.0 pct 
 Power resources           25.56 TW               -6.5 pct 
 Power consumption         21.97 TW               -1.8 pct 
 Power exports              0.39 TW              -78.2 pct 
 Power production in:                            
 Thermal power plants      13.7 TW                -1.1 pct 
 Hydro power plants         5.7 TW               -29.5 pct 
 Nuclear power plant        4.7 TW                 0.1 pct 
 Wind parks                 1.05 TW                54.5
 
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

