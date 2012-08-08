FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania H1 energy production down 1.8 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
August 8, 2012 / 10:46 AM / in 5 years

Romania H1 energy production down 1.8 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Romania's energy production
fell 1.8 percent on the year in the first half, while imports
were down 4.7 percent, data from the National Statistics Board
showed on Wednesday.
    Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power
production by type.
 
                           Jan-June 2012         Change y/y
 Energy production         11.5 mln tonnes of     -1.8 pct 
                           oil equivalent (TOE)  
 Energy imports             5.8 mln TOE           -4.7 pct 
 Power resources           30.95 TW               -3.2 pct 
 Power consumption         26.84 TW                1.5 pct 
 Power exports              0.46 TW              -76.1 pct 
 Power production in:                            
 Thermal power plants      16.5 TW                 2.3 pct 
 Hydro power plants         7.3 TW               -21.8 pct 
 Nuclear power plant        5.5 TW                -3.3 pct 
 Wind parks                 1.2 TW               109
 
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.