FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania Jan-Aug energy production falls 2.6 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Commentary
Trump’s ‘business-friendly’ gun plan will worsen global conflicts
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
Trump meets military, says 'calm before the storm'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
October 5, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Romania Jan-Aug energy production falls 2.6 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Romania's energy production
fell 2.6 percent on the year in January-August, while imports
were down 1.6 percent, data from the National Statistics Board
showed on Friday. 
   Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production
by type. 
                           Jan-Aug 2012          Change y/y
 Energy production         15.2 mln tonnes of     -2.6 pct 
                           oil equivalent (TOE)  
 Energy imports            7.6 mln TOE            -1.6 pct 
 Power resources           40.6 TW                -2.1 pct 
 Power consumption         35.5 TW                 1.3 pct 
 Power exports              0.62 TW              -70.1 pct 
 Power production in:                            
 Thermal power plants      21.8 TW                 5.7 pct 
 Hydro power plants         9.3 TW               -23.3 pct 
 Nuclear power plant        7.4 TW                -3.5 pct 
 Wind parks                 1.6 TW                 N/A
  

 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.