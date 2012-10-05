Romania Jan-Aug energy production falls 2.6 pct y/y

BUCHAREST, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Romania's energy production fell 2.6 percent on the year in January-August, while imports were down 1.6 percent, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Below is a breakdown of energy resources and power production by type. Jan-Aug 2012 Change y/y Energy production 15.2 mln tonnes of -2.6 pct oil equivalent (TOE) Energy imports 7.6 mln TOE -1.6 pct Power resources 40.6 TW -2.1 pct Power consumption 35.5 TW 1.3 pct Power exports 0.62 TW -70.1 pct Power production in: Thermal power plants 21.8 TW 5.7 pct Hydro power plants 9.3 TW -23.3 pct Nuclear power plant 7.4 TW -3.5 pct Wind parks 1.6 TW N/A (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)