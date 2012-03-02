Romania PPI up 6.0 pct y/y in January

BUCHAREST, March 2 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer prices rose 6.0 percent on the year in January and were up 0.7 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Friday. Following is a table of January industrial producer price figures. JAN DEC INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mtn (pct) 0.7 0.4 change yr/yr 6.0 7.0 MINING pct change month/month 0.3 2.0 pct change year/year 3.5 6.2 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month 0.8 -0.1 pct change year/year 5.9 6.9 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month -0.4 1.7 pct change year/year 5.3 6.3 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 3.3 12.7 pct change year/year 31.7 27.0 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)