Romania PPI up 6.0 pct y/y in January
March 2, 2012 / 8:03 AM / 6 years ago

Romania PPI up 6.0 pct y/y in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, March 2 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial
producer prices rose 6.0 percent on the year in
January and were up 0.7 percent on the month, data from the
National Statistics Board showed on Friday.	
    Following is a table of January industrial producer price  
figures.      	
                             JAN         DEC
 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES              
 change mth/mtn (pct)         0.7         0.4
 change yr/yr                 6.0         7.0
 MINING                                  
 pct change month/month       0.3         2.0
 pct change year/year         3.5         6.2
 MANUFACTURING                           
 pct change month/month       0.8        -0.1
 pct change year/year         5.9         6.9
 POWER SECTOR                            
 pct change month/month      -0.4         1.7
 pct change year/year         5.3         6.3
 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE               
 pct change month/month       3.3        12.7
 pct change year/year        31.7        27.0
   	
	
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Sam Cage)

