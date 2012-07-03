FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE - Romania PPI up 6.7 pct y/y in May
July 3, 2012

TABLE - Romania PPI up 6.7 pct y/y in May

BUCHAREST, July 3 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer
prices rose 6.7 percent on the year in May and were
down 0.1 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics
Board showed on Tuesday.   
   Following is a table of May industrial producer price  
figures.      
                                 May      April
 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES               
 change mth/mtn (pct)            -0.1      0.7
 change yr/yr                     6.7      6.5
 MINING                                   
 pct change month/month           0.5     -0.5
 pct change year/year             4.0      3.9
 MANUFACTURING                            
 pct change month/month           0.1      0.7
 pct change year/year             7.4      6.9
 POWER SECTOR                             
 pct change month/month          -1.1      1.0
 pct change year/year             2.3      3.5
 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE                
 pct change month/month           0.4      0.0
 pct change year/year            29.2     28.9
 
 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)

