TABLE - Romania PPI up 6.7 pct y/y in May

BUCHAREST, July 3 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer prices rose 6.7 percent on the year in May and were down 0.1 percent on the month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday. Following is a table of May industrial producer price figures. May April INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mtn (pct) -0.1 0.7 change yr/yr 6.7 6.5 MINING pct change month/month 0.5 -0.5 pct change year/year 4.0 3.9 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month 0.1 0.7 pct change year/year 7.4 6.9 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month -1.1 1.0 pct change year/year 2.3 3.5 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 0.4 0.0 pct change year/year 29.2 28.9 (Reporting by Ioana Patran; Editing by Luiza Ilie)