Romania PPI up 5.7 pct y/y in July

BUCHAREST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer prices rose 5.7 percent on the year in July and 1 percent from the previous month, data from the National Statistics Board showed on Tuesday. Following is a table of July industrial producer price figures. JULY JUNE INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES change mth/mtn (pct) 1.0 -0.2 change yr/yr 5.7 5.8 MINING pct change month/month 1.4 0.9 pct change year/year 4.8 4.4 MANUFACTURING pct change month/month 0.7 -0.3 pct change year/year 5.6 6.1 POWER SECTOR pct change month/month 2.3 0.2 pct change year/year 4.9 2.3 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE pct change month/month 0.5 0.0 pct change year/year 23.7 28.9 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)