FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Romania PPI up 5.7 pct y/y in July
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
September 4, 2012 / 7:06 AM / in 5 years

Romania PPI up 5.7 pct y/y in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BUCHAREST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Romanian industrial producer
prices rose 5.7 percent on the year in July and 1
percent from the previous month, data from the National
Statistics Board showed on Tuesday.
    Following is a table of July industrial producer price  
figures. 
    
                              JULY       JUNE
 INDUSTRIAL PRODUCER PRICES              
 change mth/mtn (pct)          1.0       -0.2
 change yr/yr                  5.7        5.8
 MINING                                  
 pct change month/month        1.4        0.9
 pct change year/year          4.8        4.4
 MANUFACTURING                           
 pct change month/month        0.7       -0.3
 pct change year/year          5.6        6.1
 POWER SECTOR                            
 pct change month/month        2.3        0.2
 pct change year/year          4.9        2.3
 POWER DISTRIBUTION/SEWAGE               
 pct change month/month        0.5        0.0
 pct change year/year         23.7       28.9
 
 (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Sam Cage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.